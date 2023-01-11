Durban Super Giants will be facing Joburg Super Kings in the second match of the SA20 on Wednesday, January 11. The match will be played at the Kingsmead in Durban and will be underway at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports18/HD will provide the live telecast of this match, which will see stalwarts Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock face each other. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to watch live streaming of this contest. Jofra Archer Picks 3/27 on His Return After 17 Months During MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals SA20 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Live Telecast and Streaming Details:

