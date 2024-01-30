Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals will play the 24th game of the South Africa T20 League 2024 season. The Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals SA20 2024 match will be played at Kingsmead Cricket Stadium, Durban, South Africa and will have a start time of 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 29, 2024. The live telecast of the DSG vs PC SA20 2024 match will be available on Sports18 Network. Fans can get live streaming of the match on the Jio Cinema App and website for free. Joburg Super Kings Keep Playoff Hopes Alive With Victory Over MI Cape Town in SA20 2024.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)