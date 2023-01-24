Joburg Super Kings will face Durban's Super Giants in the next match of SA20 2023 on Tuesday, January 24. The match will commence at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Viacom18 Group have the broadcasting rights of SA20 2023 in India. You can watch the important SA20 2023 match between Joburg Super Kings and Durban's Super Giants live on Sports18 SD/HD. Meanwhile, if you want to enjoy the live streaming, you may tune into the JioCinema app and website. Rashid Khan Completes 500 T20 Wickets, Becomes Only Second Bowler After Dwayne Bravo to Reach the Milestone; Achieves Feat During SA20 2023 Match.

Joburg Super Kings vs Durban's Super Giants On JioCinema

