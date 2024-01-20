Joburg Super Kings are slated to lock horns with Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 2024 on Saturday, January 20. The match will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg and it will start at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18 1 and Sports 18 1 HD TV channels will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch the Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. SA20 2024: Ryan Rickelton and Rassie Van Der Dussen Guide MI Cape Town to Eight-Wicket Win Over Paarl Royals.

Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)