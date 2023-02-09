After Pretoria Capitals made their way into the final, Joburg Super Kings will face Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the 2nd semifinal of SA20 2023 on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The game will begin at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Supersport Park, Centurion. Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of SA20 2023 in India. The important SA20 2023 2nd semifinal match between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be telecasted live on Sports 18 SD and HD. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the JioCinema app or website. KS Bharat Stumping Video: Watch Debutant Wicketkeeper Affect his First Dismissal in IND vs AUS Nagpur Test.

SAT20 Semifinal Live Streaming and Telecast Details

