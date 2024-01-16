MI Cape Town will play Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the eighth game of the SA20 2024. Led by Faf du Plessis, MI Cape Town secured a massive win their last match and will look to continue the momentum. The Mi Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 2024 match will start at 09:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 16, 2024. The live telecast of the MICT vs SEC SA20 2024 match will be available on Sports18 Network. Fans can get live streaming of the match on the Jio Cinema App and website for free. Indian U-19 Star Arshin Kulkarni Meets Jacques Kallis, Seeks Blessings From South African Cricketing Legend By Touching His Feet (Watch Video).

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 2024 Live Telecast and Telecast Details

