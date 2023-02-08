Pretoria Capitals will face Paarl Royals in the 1st semifinal of SA20 2023 on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The game will begin at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of SA20 2023 in India. The important SA20 2023 1st semifinal match between Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals will be telecasted live on Sports 18 SD and HD. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the JioCinema app or website. 'Agar Age Pe Hota Tou Aise Players Khel Rahe Hai Unko Dada Bolna Chahiye' Iftikhar Ahmed Responds When Asked Why Is he Called 'Chacha' (Watch Video).

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Live Streaming on JioCinema

