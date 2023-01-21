After winning back-to-back games and gaining some momentum, Sunrisers Eastern Cape are set to face Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 2023 on Saturday, January 21. The match is set to be played at the St George's Park, Gqeberha and it will start at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen have consistently provided strong finish for Sunrisers. Meanwhile, top three's form is a concern for Joburg Super Kings. Sports 18/HD will provide live telecast of this contest. Fans keen on watching live streaming of this match can do so on the JioCinema app and website. Umesh Yadav Allegedly Cheated of Rs 44 Lakh by His Friend-Turned-Manager Shailesh Thakre.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Live Streaming and Telecast Details

