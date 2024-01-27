Sunrisers Eastern Cape Town lost their last match after winning three in a row in the South Africa T20 League 2024 and now stands third in the points table. MI Cape Town won just two matches this season and is on a two-game losing streak. Sunrisers Eastern Cape defeated the MI Cape Town with a narrow margin (four runs) in their last meeting. Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town SA20 2024 match will start at 05:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 27, 2024. The live telecast of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town SA20 2024 match will be available on Sports18 Network. Fans can get live streaming of the match on Jio Cinema App and website for free. Rohit Sharma Imitates Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Other Indian Cricketers During BCCI Awards 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Live on Jio Cinema

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)