Sabbhineni Meghana scored 69 off 53 balls as India Women posted 181 against Malaysia Women in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 match 6. Apart from her, Shafali Verma scored 46 off 39 balls while Richa Gosh slammed unbeaten 33 off 19 balls towards the end.

