Sachin Tendulkar, Indian cricketing legend and an all-time great of the game, recently turned 50. Wishes flooded in for the Master Blaster from both the cricketing fraternity and the people outside it. Sachin opted to stay away from all the chaos enjoying nature, as he shared in a social media post. Now he shares another post revealing that a half-century in life requires a celebration with the ones who matter the most and this time he has his celebration at a 'Quiet, serene village' with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar. The legend also admitted missing his son Arjun in the celebrations as he is with Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023.

Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates 50th Birthday With Wife Anjali and Daughter Sara

It's not every day that you hit a half-century, but when you do, it's worth celebrating with the ones who matter the most. Recently celebrated a special 50 in a quiet serene village with my team - my family! ❤️ PS: Missed Arjun a lot as he is busy with the IPL. pic.twitter.com/KjIrRvciOu — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 5, 2023

