Indian cricketer Hanuma Vihari is known for his fighting spirit. The 29-year-old once again gave an example of his bravery during a Ranji Trophy 2023 quarterfinal match between Andhra and Madhya Pradesh at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. On day 1 of the match, Vihari fractured his left wrist after a bouncer from Avesh Khan struck him. However, despite this, the Indian cricketer decided to walk out to bat when Andhra was in a crunch situation on day 2. Vihari who usually bats right-handed decided to bat left-handed on this occasion. On top of this, he also had to bat one-handedly. Vihari made a fighting 27(57) as Andhra's first innings came to an end at 379. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Enjoy Trekking With Baby Girl Vamika (View Pics).

Hanuma Vihari Not Only Bats One-Handed But Left-Handed As Well

Hanuma Vihari one handed batting due to fracture his wrist.#HanumaVihari #INDvsAUSpic.twitter.com/t9hVDTRMmY — Drink Cricket 🏏 (@Abdullah__Neaz) February 1, 2023

Brave Act From Hanuma Vihari

In the Quarter-final of Ranji Trophy, Andhra 9 down, Hanuma Vihari fracture his wrist and decided to bat left-handed. The fighter, Vihari. pic.twitter.com/guDUIjESp9 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 1, 2023

