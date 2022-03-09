Sachin Tendulkar has explained why he is in favour of a couple of rule changes after the MCC announced some amendments in the way the game is played. In a video on Twitter, the Indian legend explained that he is happy to have 'Mankaded' legalised and renamed to 'run-out.' Also, he said that he supports the rule change of a new batsman taking strike when another batter has been dismissed caught.

Watch Video:

Cricket is a beautiful sport. It allows us to challenge existing norms and help refine laws of the game. Some of the changes introduced by MCC are praiseworthy.#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/bet0pakGQM — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 9, 2022

