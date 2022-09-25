Fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk broke out into loud cheers as Sanju Samson walked out to bat during the 2nd unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand A on Sunday, September 25. The right-hander was greeted by deafening cheers as he entered the ground to bat in the match. India A won the contest by four wickets.

Sanju Samson Greeted with Loud Cheers at Chepauk:

Crowd going mad for Sanju Samson when he came to bat in 2nd One-Day. pic.twitter.com/UHdlxTg6Fi — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 25, 2022

