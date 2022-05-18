Tim David almost handed Mumbai Indians' their season's fourth win before being run out. In order to take strike back, David tried to steal a run, however, T Natarajan ran him out. David had slammed Natarajan for four sixes, including three in a row, to take Mumbai Indians closer to the target. Once David was dismissed it sent disappoint among MI fans. Sara Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, was in the attendance and her reaction to David's dismissal has now gone viral.

What an incredible innings from Tim David 👏👏, Sara Tendulkar 😢😭 after tim David Got out. pic.twitter.com/CeAHlFAHda — Cricket Apna l Indian cricket (@cricketapna1) May 17, 2022

The Reaction

Fans mood when Tim David got out. pic.twitter.com/XgzujAPxUz — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 17, 2022

