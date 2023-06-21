MS Dhoni and Harsha Bhogle have had some of the most memorable interactions in the IPL during the presentation ceremonies. Over the years, some of Bhogle's questions have evoked some really interesting and witty responses from the CSK captain. The latest of these interactions involved Dhoni answering a question on his retirement after CSK's IPL 2023 victory, where he hinted at continuing in the competition and working hard to play in front of the fans for another year. A thread has gone viral on social media with seven of the best interactions between the two. And you are sure to love it! 'What If.....' CSK Post MS Dhoni's IPL Title Winning 'Selfie' With Team on National Selfie Day 2023.

Classic MS Dhoni Reply!

Harsha: How do you manage to make it to the playoffs every year?” Dhoni: “If I tell everyone what it is, they will not buy me in the auction”pic.twitter.com/2kYsbn71Ca — 🏆×3 (@thegoat_msd_) June 21, 2023

Another Set of MS Dhoni Replies:

Dhoni: They didn’t give me best catch award. Just because we wear gloves, people think it’s easy. Once you get old, that’s the only time you get experience. Harsha: You are Old? Dhoni: Definitely old! You can’t really shy away from that.pic.twitter.com/YakG7GDyXP — 🏆×3 (@thegoat_msd_) June 21, 2023

That Epic Statement on IPL Retirement and On His Fitness

Harsha: You are looking fit. Dhoni: When you're playing, you don't want anyone to say he's unfit.pic.twitter.com/sehRbx2k8Z — 🏆×3 (@thegoat_msd_) June 21, 2023

'Still Haven't Left Yet'

Harsha Bhogle: "You can be proud of the legacy you've left behind" MS Dhoni: "I still haven't left"pic.twitter.com/n8nV1rJ629 — 🏆×3 (@thegoat_msd_) June 21, 2023

