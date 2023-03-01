Shardul Thakur came up with one of the most adorable gestures for newly wed wife Mittali Parulkar. The India all-rounder came up with a short poem which ends with him calling her the 'epitome of beauty' in a video, which has gone viral on social media. In the video, both are seen in their wedding attire, and Thakur describes his wife in a Marathi poem, which translates to, "Bowling Dali quick, Run bhi liya quick..Mittali Aamchi, sundarte cha pratik." (I bowl fast. I score fast. And my Mittali, is an epitome of beauty). This short poem, a custom in Marathi wedding, is known as 'Ukhana' and Thakur's sweet gesture sure did leave Mittali impressed as she smiled and clapped. Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Nayar Sing Romantic Bollywood Song At Shardul Thakur's Pre-Wedding Ceremony, KKR Shares Video.

Shardul Thakur's Poetry for Wife Mittali Parulkar

