Yuvraj Singh dropped a hilarious comment on Abhishek Sharma's post after the youngster scored a spectacular century in the IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025. The 24-year-old Abhishek Sharma displayed a sensational brand of aggressive batting as he took apart the England bowling attack with magnificent shots on both sides of the wicket. After the match, Abhishek Sharma shared an Instagram post of pictures from the match and wrote, "Cricket isn’t just a game, it’s a feeling and today I felt it all. Grateful for everything." Yuvraj Singh then reacted to the same and wrote, "Sharma ji ko bolo thoda credit card ki limit badha den!" (Ask Sharma Ji to increase the credit card limit!) Yuvraj Singh 'Proud' as He Lauds Abhishek Sharma for His Spectacular 54-Ball 135 During IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025, Says 'That's Where I Want to See You' (See Post).

Abhishek Sharma's Post After His Century in IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Sharma (@abhisheksharma_4)

Yuvraj Singh's Comment on Abhishek Sharma's Post

Yuvraj Singh's comment on Abhishek Sharma's post (Photo credit: Instagram @abhisheksharma_4)

