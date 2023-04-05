Shikhar Dhawan and Nathan Ellis starred as Punjab Kings pulled off a five-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 on April 5. The first-ever IPL match in Guwahati turned out to be a thriller, with Punjab Kings batting first and scoring 197/4. Captain Shikhar Dhawan starred with 86* runs and was the highest scorer, with opening partner Prabhsimran Singh starring with 60 runs. In response, Nathan Ellis was Punjab's best bowler, with four wickets for 30 runs. Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel gave Punjab Kings a scare with some big shots at the end, but Sam Curran held his nerve in the final over to eke out the win. Ravi Ashwin 'Warns' Shikhar Dhawan for ‘Mankad Run Out’, Camera Captures Jos Buttler’s Reaction During RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Punjab Kings Beat Rajasthan Royals

