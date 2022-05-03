Shikhar Dhawan scored his 47th IPL fifty during Punjab Kings' match against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 on Tuesday, May 3. It was also his third half-century of the season. He hit seven fours and one six in his fifty, which came off 38 balls.

