Shreyas Iyer memes went viral as Punjab Kings defended the lowest total in IPL history, beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 runs in IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 15. The Punjab Kings captain was going up against his former team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, a side he had captained at the IPL last year, but he was not retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. He could not make an impact with the ball in hand as he was out for a duck but he surely did prove a point while donning the captain's hat. Shreyas Iyer smartly rotated the bowlers and set aggressive fields to help the Punjab Kings defend a 112-run target and set the record for defending the lowest total in IPL history. Take a look at some memes below. Punjab Kings Defend Lowest Total in IPL History; Yuzvendra Chahal, Marco Jansen Star as Shreyas Iyer and Co Defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 Runs in IPL 2025 Thriller.

'Shreyas Iyer Right Now'

True!

'Shreyas Iyer Against KKR'

'Shreyas Iyer in 1st Innings vs Shreyas Iyer in 2nd Innings'

1. Shreyas Iyer after 1st innings 2. Shreyas Iyer after 2nd innings pic.twitter.com/0Alp4ycLNL — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 15, 2025

'Shreyas Iyer After the Win'

'Revenge'

Revenge By Shreyas Iyer 😁 pic.twitter.com/y4xWIqkDxj — RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) April 15, 2025

Fits Well!

Shreyas Iyer after winning against KKR pic.twitter.com/RqCtLgfhJX — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) April 15, 2025

'Shreyas Iyer Laughing Against His Own Team'

Shreyas Iyer laughing at his ex team pic.twitter.com/06RGjL4klh — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 15, 2025

