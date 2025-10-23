Shreyas Iyer has slammed a wonderful half-century during the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025. This was the 23rd ODI fifty for the India national cricket team batter. Shreyas Iyer scored this half-century after coming to bat at number 4, after two quick wickets of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. The Team India vice-captain Shreyas Iyer scored a total of 61 runs off 77 balls, before getting out. Rohit Sharma Scores 59th ODI Half-Century, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025.

Shreyas Iyer Smacks Fifty

