India national cricket team vice-captain Shubman Gill arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday after returning from Dubai, where the Rohit Sharma-led side lifted the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title. The star cricketer was seen coming out of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the evening, where Gill received loud cheers. Team India thrashed New Zealand by four wickets in the grand finale of the Champions Trophy 2025. The Men in Blue became the most successful franchise in the Champions Trophy history with three titles to their name. Shubman Gill notched up 188 runs in five outings, including one century against the Bangladesh national cricket team in a Group A match. 'Our Dream' Shubman Gill Shares Adorable Pictures With His Father After India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Title Win (See Post).

Shubman Gill Arrives in India

