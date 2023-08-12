India level the five-match T20I series 2-2 after sealing a massive nine-wicket victory in the 4th T20I riding on brilliant knocks from openers Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. West Indies batted first and had a good start, but it was soon negated by Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav. Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope's steady partnership took them to a score of 178. Chasing the score, India were off the blocks in no time and Lauderhill has a strokeplaying exhibition from the two talented youngsters as they took India to the threshold of victory. Tilak Varma joined Jaiswal in the end and took them over the finishing line.

India Level Series 2-2

