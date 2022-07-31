India Women defeated Pakistan Women by eight wickets in the Commonwealth Games 2022 T20I at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. Set a paltry target of 100 runs, India Women thanks to Smriti Mandhana’s unbeaten 63 off 42 balls reached the target in 11.4 overs with eight wickets in hand. In bowling department, Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav picked two wickets each for India.

