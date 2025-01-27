India women's national cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana has been named as ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2024. The Indian opener, who was also named in ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year, scored four centuries and three half-centuries in 13 matches at an average of 57.46 in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year 2024 Announced: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma Included From India; Laura Wolvaardt Named Captain.

Smriti Mandhana Named ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2024

Congratulations to @mandhana_smriti, who has been adjudged ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year. She scored 4 centuries and 3 half-centuries in 13 matches at an average of 57.46. Keep soaring high, Smriti 🫡🫡#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/jlBJfKKXrY — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 27, 2025

