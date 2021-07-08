Born in 1972, Sourav Ganguly, former Indian cricket team captain and current BCCI president, celebrates his 49th birthday today, July 08, Thursday. Ganguly is known to bring in the aggression and never say die attitude in the Indian cricket team. Meanwhile, for Dada’s fans, as he is fondly called, we bring you a collection of Sourav Ganguly HD images, HD wallpapers, Sourav Ganguly background wallpaper, Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly greetings, birthday wishes, messages and more. Sourav Ganguly Birthday Special: Interesting Facts About the Former Indian Captain As He Turns 49.

From trending #HappyBirthdayDada to searching for new greeting messages to tweet and post on Twitter and other social media platforms, Sourav Ganguly fans are doing it all. This is why we bring you a collection of Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly images, HD wallpapers, greeting messages, birthday wishes for WhatsApp stories, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Sourav Ganguly Photo in Indian Cricket Team Jersey

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Sourav Ganguly Birthday Greeting Message: A Very Happy Birthday, Dada. May Your Life Be Filled With Love, Dreams Come True and Happiness. Happy Birthday, Sourav Ganguly!

Sourav Ganguly HD Image in Indian Cricket Team Jersey

(Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Sourav Ganguly Birthday Greeting Message: You Might Be Another Year Older Today, but You Are Still That Phenomenal Person Who I Have Oceans of Respect and Admiration For. May You Forever Keep Chalking Larger Than Life Accomplishments. Happy Birthday Dada.

Sourav Ganguly Image As BCCI President

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (Photo Credits: IANS)

Sourav Ganguly Birthday Greeting Message: All Hail You Today As You Turn a New Age! You Have Achieved So Much in Your Life Through Your Work. What a Legacy You Are Creating With Each New Game! HBD Dada!

Sourav Ganguly Image & HD Wallpaper

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sourav Ganguly Birthday Greeting Message: On Your Birthday, I Thank God So Much for Your Life and for Packing So Much Talent Into You. May Your World Always Have Sunny Days. Happy Birthday Dada!

