Sourav Ganguly was spotted watching the England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The former BCCI president watched the action from the stands as England and Australia battled it out in the middle. As play on Day 1 started, a couple of Just Stop Oil protestors had come into the pitch and Jonny Bairstow carried one of them off the field. Australia won the first Test by two wickets and have a 1-0 series lead. Bowled! Josh Tongue Breaks David Warner’s Leg Stump with Sensational Delivery during Day 1 of ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 2nd Test (Watch Video).

Sourav Ganguly Watches England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test at Lord's

Sourav Ganguly watching the Lord's Ashes Test. pic.twitter.com/mL5yqqNZQO — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 28, 2023

