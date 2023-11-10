South African bowler Keshav Maharaj shared that he would not be able to attend the World Hindu Congress 2023. The left-arm spinner, who has proudly professed his faith on several occasions, in a video message, stated that he will not be able to be present at the event which would be held in Bangkok, due to his commitments with South Africa's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 team. He nonetheless shared his good wishes for the event and ended his message by saying, "Jai Shree Ram." The World Hindu Congress starts from November 23 and will be held till November 26 in Bangkok. 'Jai Shree Hanuman' Keshav Maharaj Celebrates South Africa's Win Over Pakistan, Lauds Aiden Markram and Tabraiz Shamsi's Efforts in CWC 2023 Match (View Instagram Post).

Thank you Keshav Maharaj for this wonderful message of support for a successful World Hindu Congress 2023. We would have loved to host you at WHC 2023, Bangkok for the Hindu Youth Conference, but we understand what the #WorldCup2023 means for every cricketer. Hoping to… pic.twitter.com/Y8A6B5dSym — World Hindu Congress (@WHCongress) November 10, 2023

