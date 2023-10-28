South Africa continued with its winning momentum in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, this time getting better off Pakistan in a thrilling encounter. South Africa beat Pakistan by 1 wicket as they chased down the target of 271 runs with 16 balls left. Proteas cricketer Keshav Maharaj lauded his teammates, Aiden Markram and Tabraiz Shamsi fantastic contributions in the match. The Indian-origin cricketer posted an Instagram post celebrating South Africa's win, and he ended the post with "Jai Shree Hanuman" a religious Hindu verse for Hindu God Hanuman.

View Keshav Maharaj's Instagram Post After South Africa's Win Over Pakistan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keshav Maharaj (@keshavmaharaj16)

