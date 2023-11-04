South Africa became the second team to book a spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal after Pakistan defeated New Zealand in a rain-affected contest in Bengaluru. With six wins in seven matches, South Africa sit second on the ICC World Cup 2023 points table with a total of 12 points and the best Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.290. India earlier had become the first team to go through to the semis after an emphatic victory over Sri Lanka. Both teams meet in a top-of-the-table contest on November 5 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: Pakistan Move to Fifth Position After Victory over New Zealand, Keep Semifinal Hopes Alive.

South Africa Qualify for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal

South Africa qualify for World Cup semifinals after being assured of top-4 finish following Pakistan's win over New Zealand.#CWC2023 #PAKvsNZ pic.twitter.com/tIS8otk0Ca — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 4, 2023

