Pakistan’s left-handed opener, Fakhar Zaman, on Tuesday, reacted after being honoured with the title of ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award. Reacting on winning the honour, the cricketer jokingly in a tweet said, “The way Mark Chapman scored runs it felt like as if he would get the award. But I am grateful to all the voters and fans for rooting out for me.” Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan Batter, Wins ICC Men’s Player of the Month for April 2023 Award.

Fakhar Zaman Comes Up With Hilarious Reaction

Jis tareeqay se Chapman bhai ne hame T20I me koota tha, mujhe to laga usko hi mile ga. But grateful to all the voters and fans for rooting out for me. 🙌 #Honoured pic.twitter.com/CdZNg9tqnG — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) May 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)