The final ODI of the three-match series between the South Africa women and the England women will be hosted at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. The series decider between South Africa women and England women will begin at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Earlier the host won the opening by six wickets before the visitors bounced back and clinched the second ODI of the three-match series by six wickets. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the South Africa women vs England women One-Day International Series but the SA-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI 2024 live telecast will not be available on any TV channel. For SA-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI 2024 free live streaming online, fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website. Charlie Dean Becomes Third England Women's Bowler To Claim One-Day Hat-Trick, Achieves Feat During SA-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI 2024.

SA-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI 2024

Decider of the ODI series incoming ⏳ Come on England! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/f9OZ5XZAcU — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 11, 2024

