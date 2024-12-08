England Women's National Cricket Team off-spinner Charlie Dean created history during the ongoing SA-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI 2024 when the spinner became the third English bowler to claim a One-Day hat-trick for the nation. Dean claimed the wickets of Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, and Sinalo Jafta to join Carole Hodges, and Clare Connor, who claimed hat-tricks against Denmark and India, respectively. SA-W vs ENG-W 2024: England Teenage All-Rounder Freya Kemp Set To Miss ODI Series Against South Africa.

Charlie Dean Reaches Landmark

Our 3rd ever ODI hat-trick 👏 Deanoooooo 🔥 pic.twitter.com/d8hXOPe0ko — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 8, 2024

