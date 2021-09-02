Sri Lanka would take on South Africa in the first ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium on Thursday, September 2. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the series and fans can watch the SL vs SA match live on Sony Six. Fans can live stream the game by either downloading the SonyLiv app or visiting the website.

A new quest for glory begins today as 🇱🇰 & 🇿🇦 take it to the pitch in the series opener 🏏 Who will emerge victorious in the 1st ODI? 💬 Watch #SLvSA, 2:30 pm IST onwards, LIVE on #SonyLIV 👉 https://t.co/9lGjwVeedK 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/tbjp090eeg — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) September 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)