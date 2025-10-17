Rain has played spoilsport, stopping play in the South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Colombo, on Friday, October 17. The SL-W vs SA-W match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 was the 18th match of the tournament and it witnessed Sri Lanka winning the toss and choosing to bat first. This is a crucial contest for the Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team, but the heavens opened up in Colombo after 12 overs, with the Chamari Athapaththu-led side sitting at 46/2 after 12 overs. Rain has already played spoilsport in a number of matches in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, forcing teams to share points and fans will hope that it isn't the same case in the SA-W vs SL-W match in Colombo. Vishmi Gunaratne Stretchered Off the Field After Sustaining Knee Injury During SL-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match, Sri Lanka Cricket Provides Update (Watch Video).

Rain Stops Play in SA-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Colombo

Rain stops play in Colombo. 🌧️ Sri Lanka Women are 46/2 after 12 overs. 🏏#TheProteas Women have impressed in the early exchanges, keeping things disciplined with ball in hand. 🇿🇦#Unbreakable #CWC25 pic.twitter.com/9XI9caK1HY — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) October 17, 2025

