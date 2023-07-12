Following the sensational win in the second T20I, New Zealand women would want to close the series with a win in the last and final game of the three-match series. The two teams again meet in the third game at the P Sara Oval in Colombo and the match will begin at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for fans in India, there would be no live telecast of this match available in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But those who wish to watch live streaming of this match, can do so on Sri Lanka Cricket's official YouTube channel. Sri Lanka Win ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier, Beat Netherlands in the Final By 120 Runs.

SL-W vs NZ-W 3rd T20I

