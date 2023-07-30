Stuart Broad ensured that he ended his international career on high with a massive six that he hit off Mitchell Starc's bowling on Day 4 of the fifth Test in Ashes 2023. The left-arm batsman swung his bat hard and connected with the ball sailing over the deep mid-wicket fence, much to the joy of the English crowd. That eventually turned out to be the final ball of his cricket career as James Anderson, his batting partner, was dismissed the next over. It was England's last wicket of the innings. Stuart Broad Receives Guard of Honour From Australian Players As He Walks Out To Bat on Day 4 of Fifth Ashes 2023 Test Ahead of His Retirement (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

His final ball faced in Test Cricket? 🤔 A MASSIVE six! ❤️@StuartBroad8 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jHg99Q2nAi — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 30, 2023

