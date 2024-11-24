Abhinav Manohar is all set to play for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025. SRH sealed the deal after bidding in at INR 3.20 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Manohar is a batting all-rounder who has played for Lucknow Super Giants in the last season of IPL. Bu this time around SRH will acquire the 30-year-old batting all-rounder from India. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Sameer Rizvi Goes to Delhi Capitals for INR 95 Lakh.

Abhinav Manohar to SRH in IPL 2025

