Brydon Carse will be rocking the orange jersey during the IPL 2025. The England all-rounder will be seen in the Indian Premier League for the first time. This will be a challenge for Brydon Carse, who can turn out to be a beneficial player for Pat Cummins and Co. Sunriesers bagged the deal for the price of INR 1 crore. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Musheer Khan Joins Punjab Kings for INR 30 Lakh, PBKS Sign Suryash Shedge for Rs 30 Lakh.

Brydon Carse in IPL 2025

Brydon Carse will play for @SunRisers 🔥



He's SOLD for INR 1 Crore 👏👏#TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)