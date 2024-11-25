Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bought Sri Lanka national cricket team star batter Kamindu Mendis for INR 75 lakh at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. The Sri Lanka cricketer is a solid middle-order batter and can play big innings. He will surely be an asset for the Hyderabad-based franchise in the IPL 2025 season. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: LSG Sign Prince Yadav for INR 30 Lakh; Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan's Brother, Joins Punjab Kings for INR 30 Lakh.

Kamindu Mendis Sold for INR 75 Lakh

