In a record-breaking day for Surrey County Crickey Club (SCCC), SCCC managed to register its highest-ever First-Class team total, scoring 820 for nine against Durham in a County Championship 2025 Division One match at Kia Oval. Surrey, who asked to bat first, and their batter made merry on a flat track, with Dom Sibley scoring a triple hundred, and Sam Curran, Dan Lawrence, and Will Jacks hitting respective centuries to help their club achieve this feat. In the process, Sibley also became just the sixth player to score a triple-hundred for Surrey in County history. This was also the fourth-highest County team total. Extraordinary! Flock of Seagulls Stop Cricket Game, Birds Invade Ground at Taunton During Somerset vs Nottingham County Championship 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Surrey County Cricket Club Creates History

A remarkable feat at the Kia Oval! 🪶 8⃣2⃣0⃣/9⃣ is our highest team total in a first-class fixture. 📈 The previous best was 811 against Somerset, at the same ground, 126 years ago. 🤎 | #SurreyCricket https://t.co/cWPApuVvTg pic.twitter.com/FeIHwySomI — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) June 30, 2025

