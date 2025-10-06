India national cricket team player Rinku Singh gifted his sister Neha Singh a brand new electric scooty. Her sister Neha shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle of her new scooty alongside Rinku and their family. Meanwhile, the left-handed batter Rinku is taking a small break after winning the Asia Cup 2025 title in Dubai. The star Indian cricketer will be next seen in action during the upcoming five-match away T20I series against the Australia national cricket team, starting October 29. Rinku Singh Meets Social Media Star Shadab Jakati; India National Cricket Team Player Recreates ‘10 Rupaye Wala Biscuit..' Viral Meme With Original Creator (Watch Video).

Rinku Singh Gifts Brand New Electric Scooty to her Sister

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha ❤️ (@_neha_singh_0700)

