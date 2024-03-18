Google India took to social media and shared their reaction after RCB won the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 title after defeating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets. Google India took to social media and shared an image which said, "This time the cup is ours." They captioned the image as, "The reason for our smile today is this 'Royal' win." Smriti Mandhana and co have received wishes from all over the country as many fans and cricketers have wished them after they lifted the WPL season 2 trophy. ‘Won All Our Hearts With the Campaign’, CSK Shares a Heartfelt Message for RCB’s Women’s Team After Successful WPL 2024 Triumph (View Post).

Have a Look at Reaction by Google India

The reason for our smile today is this 'Royal' win 🥹👑 #WPLFinal pic.twitter.com/AgwpdWQnVp— Google India (@GoogleIndia) March 18, 2024

