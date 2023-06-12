Lyca Kovai Kings will take on IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the first match of the seventh edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League on Monday, June 12. The match will be played at the SNR College Cricket Ground and it is set to start at 7:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 3 would provide live telecast of the match. Fans who want to watch live streaming of this match, can do so on the FanCode app and website. ‘Suddenly All the Padosis…’ Irfan Pathan Takes Dig at Pakistan Fans After India’s WTC 2023 Final Loss Against Australia.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppr Tamizhans

TNPL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)