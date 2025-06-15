Trichy Grand Cholas are set to take on IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the TNPL 2025 (Tamil Nadu Premier League) on Sunday, June 15. The Trichy Grand Cholas vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans match is set to be played at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground in Salem and it starts at 3:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of TNPL 2025 and fans can watch the Trichy Grand Cholas vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans live telecast on Star Sports 1 Tamil TV channel. In case of fans looking for an online viewing option, they can tune in to the FanCode app or website, where they can watch TNPL 2025 live streaming, but after purchasing a match or a tour pass. Comedy of Errors! Dindigul Dragons Players Commit Three Overthrows In One Ball to Concede Four Runs During TNPL 2025 Clash Against Siechem Madurai Panthers (Watch Video).

Trichy Grand Cholas vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)