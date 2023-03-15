It is time for match 13 in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 as Royal Challengers Bangalore, looking for their first win, take on UP Warriorz on March 15 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The UP-W vs RCB-W match starts at 07:30 pm IST. Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of WPL 2023 and will telecast the UP-W vs RCB-W match live on Sports18 SD/HD. Fans can also watch the free live streaming online of this game on the JioCinema app and website. WPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Mumbai Indians Consolidate Top Spot, Qualify for Playoffs With Fifth Consecutive Win.

Today’s WPL 2023 Match Schedule

Bringing a little bit of cuteness to your feed with this artwork by Husna Jeevaji, who shows her love for captain @ahealy77 🎨 Watch the her in action in #UPWvRCB - LIVE on #JioCinema - streaming 🆓 for all telecom operators & #Sports18 🙌#CheerTheW #TATAWPL | @UPWarriorz pic.twitter.com/At8MfJDGMh — Sports18 (@Sports18) March 15, 2023

