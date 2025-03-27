Travis Head memes went viral after the Sunrisers Hyderabad star was dismissed by Prince Yadav in the SRH vs LSG match in IPL 2025 on March 27. The left-hander looked to be in good form despite the fall of wickets at the other end and smashed boundaries on both sides of the wicket. But then came the eighth over bowled by Prince Yadav where the left-hander attempted a big heave on the on-side but missed the straight delivery with the ball crashing into the stumps. Travis Head, who had struck 67 in SRH's first match against Rajasthan Royals, was dismissed for 47 runs that came off 28 deliveries. ‘Lord Shardul Thakur’ Memes Go Viral After Lucknow Super Giants Star Dismisses Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan off Consecutive Deliveries in SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

Watch Prince Yadav Castle Travis Head Here:

You miss, I hit 🎯 Prince Yadav gets the huge wicket of Travis Head as his maiden #TATAIPL dismissal 👏 Updates ▶ https://t.co/X6vyVEuZH1#SRHvLSG | @LucknowIPL pic.twitter.com/VT3yLLlN9J — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 27, 2025

TRAVIS HEAD GONE BIG WKT 😭🔥 PRINCE YADAV WHAT A BALL RA 🙇🏻‍♂️#SRHvLSG pic.twitter.com/P7ngjsD6pg — All Hail Hitman🐅 (@ROBunny45) March 27, 2025

First IPL wicket of Prince Yadav is Travis Head. #SRHvsLSG pic.twitter.com/BDSzGnuDmh — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) March 27, 2025

After wonderful fielding from LSG fielders Prince yadav clean bowled Travis Head Prince yadav:- pic.twitter.com/n09hlo9bPb — Mr.MSDIAN_77🦁 (@ysnKiran_77) March 27, 2025

Prince Yadav to Travis Head be like: pic.twitter.com/AHgYHpU02G — रचित M 💛 (@rachit1m) March 27, 2025

