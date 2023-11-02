India won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 clash with Sri Lanka and became the first team to qualify for the Semifinal of the competition. They were dominant in their display as they scored a mammoth 357/8 batting first and then bowled out Sri Lanka for just 55, scalping a victory by massive 302 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After the match, Mumbai police made the win special by sharing a post with the caption 'Team India’s BandeBest, Mumbai Police’s BandoBast, Truly WONkhede!!!'. Fans loved the epic post and made it viral in no time.' India Qualify for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal After Beating Sri Lanka by Massive 302 Runs.

Mumbai Police Shares Epic Post Following India’s Impressive Win

