Uganda women's national cricket team secured a dominant seven-wicket win over Brazil women's national cricket team in the 17th match of the ongoing Kwibuka Women’s T20I Tournament 2025. Batting first, Brazil women crawled to 80/9 in 20 overs. Roberta Moretti Avery top-scored with 23 runs off 36 deliveries. With the ball for Uganda women, captain Janet Mbabazi bagged a four-wicket haul in her four-over spell. She conceded just 16 runs. Kevin Amuge took one wicket. While chasing a small target of 81 runs, Immaculate Nakisuuyi played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 34 off 27 balls, with the help of six fours, as Uganda women registered a comprehensive win. Belgium Beat Malta by 103 Runs in ECS Mdina Cup T20I 2025; Oliver Herrington, Bowlers Shine as BEL Secure Dominating Victory in Fourth Match.

Uganda Women's Cricket Team Fixtures

The Victoria Pearls begin their title defense at the Kwibuka Women’s T20 Tournament this Wednesday. ⁰Here’s the full schedule.#LycaConnectsCricket pic.twitter.com/R58qK84FLL — Uganda Cricket Association (@CricketUganda) June 2, 2025

